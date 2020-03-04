Taylor Swift the singer, with more worldwide sales

The American singer Taylor Swift is now a singer with more worldwide sales, thanks mainly to his new album, ‘Lover’.

Taylor, reached the super sales worldwide by 2019, in accordance with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Swift, launched in august, her album ‘Lover’, the first in 10 countries including the Usa, Mexico, Canada, among others.

This album sold three million units in its first week of publication.

This album is very much a celebration of love, all in all its complexity, privacy, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I ‘ m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

On the second place, the Brit Ed Sheeran, while on the third place Post Malone found himself.

In this Top 10 artists, classical or new, like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Queen or The Beatles are to be found.

In spite of that they had not thrown musical themes, Drake and Lady Gaga find themselves in the position 8 and 9 of this Top.

Taylor Alison Swift is an American actress, singer, and songwriter of American Country music.

The independent record label Big Machine Records since 2006, with the appear in the lists of the Country with the single ‘Tim McGraw’.

Managed the sale of more than 20 million copies in the course of his career.

Her debut album Taylor Swift was launched on the market, at the end of 2006, and 4 have been catalogued since then-times platinum by the RIAA in the United States and five of their singles had in the first ten places of the charts of country music.

This album was nominated for best New artist in the 50 Grammy awards.

