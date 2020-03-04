THE 24-YEAR-old player with Pele in the cinema to see a growth in football in rondônia | sports

At the age of 18, while training with the team in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, Kevin, de Paula, on one of the photos of the stadium are showed by the producers of a Film about the greatest football player of all time, Pele. If you noticed in the pictures, and the producers saw Kevin and you have the resemblance of the young man, the athlete with the king, and told him, one of the singers of the Pele, on the big screen.

Now, at the age of 24 years, Kevin, Paula, is one of the players, which is part of the cast of the Vilhenense for the period up to 2020. In an interview with the Folha do Sul Online, He is the pro ‘s con’ s, the Film showed. “Done with the movie, it has helped me a lot in the matter of the visible, and the press reports these things, but the thing with the football, some people think that I’m on the net. you make the comparison, but the functions are completely different,” said Kevin, who said that it is more difficult than to play football.

The club that Kevin is now on the vest, the shirt, the dispute, to grow up to 2020, in addition to the championship, Rondônia, in the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian championship series, D. competition he sees and Kevin this as an opportunity of your career. “I’m 24 years old, I come here to play, to find my place in the respect of my teammates, but I also search my room. This is a great opportunity to my skills,” said Kevin, and he sent a message to the fans: “The fans can expect a d-to-follow to help me and a lot of devotion and adoration Vilhenense to the two premier league-and do well in the national competitions”.

Coach James Batizoco, He is a name that will help you with the Vilhenense. “Kevin is a boy, a boy full of dreams, and showed the desire to win, to conquer the desire to a room, it was very well received by the group, and he is well-adjusted,” he said Batizoco.