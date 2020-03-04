The brothers of Kylie Jenner and Kardashian, known only to a few

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are currently two of the celebrities in the world on the internet with more fame and money, like her sisters, the not less famous Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are the daughters, in turn, by Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, however, have the other siblings of your father, and only rarely can be seen in the public.

According to information on the news portal Like. Caitlyn Jenner had other sons and published some pictures of them.

The Kardashian shape always trends in social networks and the names of the members always give, you talk about your private life.

Very rarely, Brody and Brandon, Burt and Cassandra, and his brothers refer to.

Brody Jenner is a young, very beautiful and 35 years old. Of professional DJ., and thanks to him the world traveled through different countries to their music.

Between 2010 and 2012, maintained a relationship with the lead singer of the pop rock Avril Lavigne.

Brandon Jenner is also a brother of the Kardashian, and is 37 years old, is the brother of Brody. Both are children of the same mother.

It is well known that Brandon is also dedicated to the music and is very to Caitlyn.

Burt Jenner is another of the siblings of the famous Kardashian. He is the firstborn of Caitlyn, and the fruit of her first marriage. He is 40 years old and is … and maybe who has a life so much more peace and quiet and total privacy of their famous sisters.

Cassandra Marino, the sister of Burt of the same mother is 39 years old.

Caitlyn Jenner was married and had two different women before meeting with Kris Jenner, the mother of Jenner.

Caitlyn Marie Jenner previously was William Bruce Jenner, born in Mount Kisco, New York, on the 28. October 1949, and is a television personality and exdeportista us.









Bruce Jenner, originally known for its successes in athletics and motorsport.

Bruce, the father of the Jenner and Kardashian devoted many years of their life to working in series and tv-movies are always a celebrity in the United States.









Bruce decided to conbertirse in a woman, and was in the year of 2015, a process of changing gender is and publicly declared their identity as a woman and changed his name to William Bruce of Caitlyn Marie.