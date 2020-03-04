The children have sent a message to congratulate Brad Pitt for the win in the Oscar – Claude Monet

+







Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh, and Maddox (picture: Getty Images) Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh, and Maddox (picture: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt, at the age of 56, was one of the big names in the Oscar-2020 as the winner of the award for Best actor in a supporting role for his work in ” once upon A Time in Hollywood…’, his first trophy in his career.

In his speech of thanks, he made it speak to a point with you about your child. “This is for my children to color everything I do. I love you,” said the star, who is the father of six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18 years; persons under the age of 16 years; Zahara, at the age of 14; Shiloh, 13 years old, and the twins Vivienne and Knox, up to 11 years old.





The young Shiloh Jolie-Pitt baby on the lap of his father, the actor-Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images) The young Shiloh Jolie-Pitt baby on the lap of his father, the actor-Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images)

According to the website Hollywood life, the six were all very proud of the performance his father. “All of the children, the Mall not to often be interested in the prices or in any way in connection with the industry (in the film), but an Oscar nomination is a big deal, and she knew that he had won,” said a source to the publication. “And all of them have sent a message to him, and congratulated”.

The reporters also noted, to see that the children of the stars happy, a tribute to you in the thank-you speech of the Interviews. “They loved each other, that he had given to them in this time, which was amazing for all,” he said.





The actor-Brad Pitt arrive at the party after the Oscar ceremony, hosted by the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood with a trophy, won by him, on the one hand, and a can of beer in the other (picture: Getty Images) The actor-Brad Pitt arrive at the party after the Oscar ceremony, hosted by the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood with a trophy, won by him, on the one hand, and a can of beer in the other (picture: Getty Images)

“The older you get, the more I appreciate how incredibly talented, his parents. You will know that you are blessed and lucky to have Brad as his father,” continued the source. “But at the end of the day, they are still children, and he is the dad, not Brad Pitt, winner of the academy awards, they definitely keep the feet flat on the floor”.





Zahara is still a baby with his father, the actor-Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images) Zahara is still a baby with his father, the actor-Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images)

