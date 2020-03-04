The dance hot Rihanna and Drake, it went viral

Rihanna and Drake trend on Twitter a few hours ago by a sensual video, the released a fan and reached hundreds of thousands I like very quickly. In the recording, you can see, the artists, the dancing, very sensual “Work”, the historian historian of the singer.

What is the attention of the users for the social network at the time, Rihanna literally perrea the rapper. The comments repeated, were compliments in the direction of the singer, who lost in the memes of Drake and Chris Brown, your exnovios, in which she complains.

The video is a show of Rihanna in Los Angeles in may 2016 in the framework of their Anti-World-Tour. At the time it was believed that Drake was her partnerand was singing on stage and dancing “Work” with her.

Rihanna and Drake at the MTV Video Music Awards in the year 2016, when the rapper publicly his love for the singer. Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson.

The story of Drake and Rihanna for several years, the attention of the music industry. The artists have known each other for 15 years and it is estimated that there were some without interruption between 2010 and 2016. But also friends were and gave several songs and shows.

Currently it is estimated that the musicians not to keep any kind of relationshipas told Rihanna Vogue in 2018: “we have No friendship right now, but we are not enemies. It is what it is”. In fact, lately, rumors about her relationship with Hassan Jameel, are increasingly a businessman from saudi-billionaire at the age of 31, he was photographed with the singer of 2016.