The EGO 9 times in the spirit, But flat, and pointed out that it is “lacradora’

Izabel Goulart at the time, from a refreshing. Perfect for the summer! (Photo: Grosby Group)

Izabel Goulart on the updating of the definitions of diva is the copy coming! In the model, and a wave could be, only to the angels of “Victoria’s Secret, left behind right, your fans are as stunned by his many “close-ups”. Of course do not forget your friend, the boy, magic Kevin Trappthat is, to heat up the temperature even more in this summer.

Remember the times, when the top lacrou’, and it gave us pride, a Brazilian

1) On the red carpet of your life

It could be a album of the outfits you hold a devastating effect worn by Izabel Goulart in the face of parties in its Wake. How about this one at the party in the post-fesfile of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Didn’t need the neck or to leave in the slot, the drool us!

Izabel Goulart in the party, in Paris, France (photo: Patrick Kovarik/ AFP)



2) If it turns into a simple cushion cover, a dress…

Don’t need a designer to leave guy in spirit, But with the face of the rich, and a lot about you. Only in this pillowcase, the pillow, our top-of-the is a wonderful. Are you going to tonight?”, he asked you, when you published a photo of them in the web.

Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Instagram)



3) There is also the mood to dress up, to

And since we are on the subject of clothing, Elizabeth wins the “look of the day” every day, right? She is devastated when he was shot, to the Santos Dumont airport, wearing a jacket a lot fun and stylish.

Izabel Goulart (Foto: William Oda/ Ma. News

4) The guy is clean

There are very few women who take them without make-up, is not it? To clean our goddess Izabel Goulart rocks too costly.

Izabel Goulart with no make-up and make-up (picture: Getty Images)

(5) if a close up wrong turn “in the vicinity of the right’

The dress is chosen, by the spirit, But at the Cannes film Festival, it didn’t help to much in the parade and on the red carpet. But who has noticed that those legs are firm and muscular body, and tan on the evidence? And as a diva, an inspiring, she touched it to the heel and is ready to use, wonderful once again!

Izabel Goulart at the Cannes film Festival In 2016 (photo: AFP)

6) It is not a small wrinkles, or even needs to, when it is folded down

We talk about this body? Elizabeth is one of the few companies that can pose in any position that not all dobrinha. Even if you folded the poses in which it appears and in my belly.

Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

7) cooking with style:

Izabel Goulart in the kitchen? Yes, and it is in the area also. The model is on a on on in the pool, you can also use the way of the diet, and enjoy some of the delicious barbecue with a cool breeze. A lot of style for the time of the killing, the starving, isn’t he?

Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

8) It has samba in the foot

And if that wasn’t enough, this belly sequinha the talent in the kitchen, in the style of the dress, Elizabeth is also a Brazilian samba in the foot. The model is leveled as a healer at the closing ceremony of the Olympic games on the river, the pro world is that the beautiful is not the same, can be found here.

Izabel Goulart (Photo: Instagram / Playback)

(9) The boy of your dreams

To throw the end with key of gold, and do not intend to have a look at the-boy-of-spirit, But the players of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp is. The two form a pair that drooling in the front and the back leaves us. You are the body, the show, the atmosphere, and in very good condition.

Izabel Goulart) and Kevin Trapp (picture: Getty Images)