The four life of Miley Cyrus

“The new Miley Cyrus“it’s a headline that has been repeated and again in the last ten years. A new facet, a new course, and even a new image.

At the age of 26, Cyrus for living and reinventing itself at breakneck speed, quickly burn the individual phases of your life. The day was Hannah Montana today, a woman is defined as pansexual to have feels from the other side of the sex –attracted– it does not fit in the role of women and traditional attitude of thousands of criticism have helped. Now, after the break with her husband of only eight months, the actor Liam Hemsworthhis next phase is uncertain, 13 years after jumping to fame with the series channel

Disney Hannah Montana.









Miley Cyrus in addition to Liam Hemsworth on the red carpet of the Met gala this year

26. March 2006 at the premiere of the series, where the little Cyrus was a pop-star. The first episode received the largest audience, which is registered in a program of Disney Chanel. The architect of the song The best of both worlds

the anonymity of the category of teen-idol went up in a snap of the fingers. Then their first album, a world tour and their first film came out. The second phase was marked by their participation in the movie and The last song (2010), where he would be your future life partner, Liam Hemsworth. They fell in love during the filming and have to the year 2012. These years of transition, the end of his alter ego, children’s Playground, and the final break with Disney.

But it was not an easy path. While you tried, behind his image, innocent, Hemsworth triumphed with the series hunger games. Each was in a different phase, and this undermined the relationship. "Had to change. And do not change, while the other person is in the same direction too complicated. Suddenly, you are not surprised, thinking the other one: recognize you," said Miley Cyrus on Harper's Bazaar. In 2013, both definitively broke their engagement.





Cyrus, the teen idol Hannah Montana spent on the rebel issue, on tour for ‘Bangerz’

The recording rose starring kaitlynn Carter on his Instagram, supposedly confirming their relationship with the singer

(Instagram)













The third stage was the return of the eccentric-Cyrus-music. In 2013, the singer released "We can't stop –the first single from the album Bangerz– and sparked the enthusiasm among his fans. The image of girls Disney short hair had given, step-for-a Miley shared, and talked about sex in the interviews. This was nothing compared with his next video clip, Wrecking ball, where she appeared naked on a wrecking ball, poses and provocative. After a season in the postponement to 2015 met with his old partner, Hemsworth, and a year later come along to a party the night of the Golden globes have confirmed their engagement. And with him, the rest came. Their sixth album, Malibu, the section of the beginning of its fourth life, characterised by their increasing activism and commitment Hemsworth, with whom he is secretly on the eve of the last Christmas eve. "I don't fit in a role of the wife. I don't even like the word" said, however, last July. After a month of their relationship, and action, followed by the newspaper "Daily Mail" widespread ended a few pictures of the singer kissing with the influencer starring kaitlynn Carter in Italy. And back again.








