The karaoke night had Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and more stars were partying in a karaoke-very exclusive.
After almost three years of alienation, in the last few days Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé have you back on your way. A few days ago, during the birthday party of P. Diddy, the star, and their respective husbands Kanye West and Jay-Z, before you can be great friends and staff had a meeting unexpected by the media.
Days later, on a girls ‘ night, the star of the E! and Queen Bey agree, the Christmas party from the jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. The theme was “diamonds” and “karaoke”, as you can imagine, there were many presentations that are unexpected.
Sources in the vicinity shared that attended the party also Tina Knowlesmother of Beyonce; Tiffany Haddish and Kelly Rowland.
In the year 2018, in an interview with David Letterman , Jay-Z gave who had taken a break from each other. “This is my brother. We are more than friends. Really, literally, Kanye is my younger brother, and like a brother, sometimes things happen… do you Have any siblings? How have distanced themselves never? The way it is. Your brother is forever. We don’t have the same father and the same mother, but I saw Kanye, if I had no hard drive. What is respect from him, is the same person who had broke our Studio session, on the table and began to rap. We have said to you, ‘Could you get off please?’. And he answered, ‘no, I am the Savior of Chicago!’. He didn’t even have a disc”.
