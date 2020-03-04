The look is still youthful, and is different from Beyoncé

Beyoncé passed the century and the turn of the Millennium with a look that has many surprised, you know and the beginnings of the famous pop-star.

Beyoncé is one of the singers, the largest at the international level, over the years has positioned itself as a solid female figure of inspiration for millions of has become.

Since its beginnings in destiny’s Child, raised by her talent and glamor to any place where it will be presented. If the clothing was much more extravagant and colorful look of the time, it was spectacular.

At the end of the 90s, in 1999, the singer of 18 years, lucia your hair with a few braids, which you can see a larger view.

A style that perfectly defines the time that he adopted, the pop of the 90s, to the way into the new Millennium.