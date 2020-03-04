The man who condemned the leaked photos of Jennifer Lawrence and other Actresses to 8 months in prison | Pop & art

A man who hackeou condemned the accounts of Apple, which has more than 200 users, including the Hollywood Film stars, to eight months in prison, which on Wednesday (29. March), reported the Agency Associated Press.

George Garofano, the 26-year-old received the sentence in a U.S. Federal court in Bridgeport, Conn., USA. After a time in prison, he has to comply with is-three years of freedom, under the supervision, and 60 hours of community service.

The culprit is one of four accused of participation in the event, which led in 2014 to the leak of the photos and private information of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and other celebrities.

The other three men have already been sentenced to nine to 18 months in prison.

At that time, Lawrence has threatened to sue those who release the images. “This is a rape or sexual assault. It is a kind of evil. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change,” he told the magazine “Vanity fair”.

According to police, the group was able to access the data with a fraud known as phishing. You sent a fake e-mail account security at Apple, asks for the user name and the password.