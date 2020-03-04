The rooster in the early hours of the morning, Pabllo Vittar, and more, the city has several blocks that it is today

Arrow Options You Can Play On Twitter Cock In The Early Hours Of The Morning

On Tuesday and Wednesday (the 25th), the last day of the carnival of São Paulo, and the city will get several blocks of the street. The highlight of the Galo da Madrugada, which promises to bring joy and lots of dancing for all participants, and a “Block” of the Pabllo”, the Sé desfilará in the region of Praça da.

According to information from the city of São Paulo, the carnival in 2020 records will break, in relation to the audience. All in all, 644 blocks have been confirmed, compared to 464 in the year 2019.

Below is a list of the blocks in the third is

The rooster in the early Morning in são paulo from 09:00 to 15:00

Blocking The U-Bahn (Lapa) – From 10:00 To 15:00

Exfolei (The Cathedral) – From 10:00 To 15:00

Block, Jambu Exciting (Same Day – From 10:00 To 15:00

Pioneers, the -, Samba-Reggae (the Cathedral) – from 10:00 to 15:00

The block of the Actual mass (Dom) – from 10:00 to 15:00

A block from the Bike System Generation of Bike-2000 (the Cathedral) – from 10:00 to 15:00

Every carnival has its end, (the pines) – from 11:00 to 16:00

The Block PsyShake (Santana/Tucuruvi) – From 11:00 To 16:00

The friends of the Villa Formosa, (Aricanduva / village, Taiwan) – from 11:00 to 16:00

Fun in the Session (the Cathedral) – from 11:00 to 16:00

Pirikita on fire (the Cathedral) – from 11:00 to 16:00

The block from the back (the Cathedral) – from 12:00 to 17:00

Pagu (The Cathedral) – From 12:00 To 17:00

A block of Tchaka (the Cathedral) – from 12:00 to 17:00

The block of discord is Pure and without boundaries, (the Cathedral) – from 12:00 to 17:00

Penelope Charmosa (The Cathedral) – From 13:00 To 18:00

The United States of the road (the Cathedral) – from 13:00 to 16:00

Ecofolia #PenseVerde (The Cathedral) – From 13:30 To 17:30

The block He (Freguesia do Ó/Brasilândia) – from 13:00 to 18:00

Carnival balcony of the Gil & TioHelião (Jaçanã/tremembe) – from 13:00 to 18:00

The block of shops (Butantã), from 14:00 to 19:00

The G. R. e. E. S, us: J. D. summer (chapel days), from 14:00 to 19:00

The family block on the streets (Ermelino Matarazzo), from 14:00 to 19:00

The Block Season Vacafolia (Art), From 14:00 To 19:00

The block of the slope (Itaim Paulista), from 14:00 to 18:00

The block of the family, Carmoisine (Broke), from 14:00 to 19:00

The block of the heads of the Five of us (Home) – 14:00 – 19:00

The Aloha Website (Lapa), From 14:00 To 19:00

The Tropicália Freak (Lapa), From 14:00 To 19:00

Zelia Cassia, Rita, Carolina, and all of Me (Lapa), from 14:00 to 18:00

Family Trouble – “Sabotage” (The Rock), From 14:00 To 19:00

Block Of The British (The Pines), From 14:00 To 19:00

The block Can then PM Mix (pine), from 14:00 to 19:00

Block, And (Santana/Tucuruvi), From 14:00 To 19:00

Afoxé Babalotim (São Miguel São Paulo), From 14:00 To 20:00

Beautiful Block & Entrepreneurs (São Miguel São Paulo), From 14:00 To 19:00

The split in the party (São Miguel são paulo), from 14:00 to 19:00

The union on the hill (São Miguel são paulo), from 14:00 to 20:00

Pack All (São Miguel são paulo), from 14:00 to 20:00

Now You Will Go (The Cathedral), From 14:00 To 21:00

Block-A Symphony (The Cathedral), From 14:00 To 19:00

The Block Skaravana (The Cathedral), From 14:00 To 19:00

The block of the chest (the Cathedral), from 14:00 to 19:00

The block of the Pabllo (the Cathedral), from 14:00 to 19:00

Culture (Cathedral), From 14:00 To 19:00

A block of Corn (the Cathedral), from 14:00 to 19:00

Carnival hill in the Alpine Village (village Wise), from 14:00 to 19:00

A block of Salete Campari (the Cathedral) – from 15:00 to 19:00

Carnajazz (The Cathedral) – From 16:00 To 19:00

G. R., C-Block, connected by a P Valença Samba (Turkey) – from 17:00 to 21:00