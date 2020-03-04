The scene of jealousy of Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z

The video Beyoncé in the encounter between the The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA finals viral become due to the discreet nudge with the shoulder, the singer would be him Nicole Curranthe wife of the owner of the Warriors Joe Lacobs, if this was the last, speak with your man Jay Z.

The controversy has reached epic proportions, to the point that Curran even received death threats via social networks, as was confirmed in tears, the reporter for the channel to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne to justify their decision, your account of Instagram.

At the time of the incident, while the cameras were perfection, as the face of the music star went from a smile to an expression serious and deadly, while the woman leaned in his seat, a comment to Jay-Z, Nicole Curran, was only trying to make themselves heard over all the noise, you one drink per musician.

I whenever someone just doesn ‘ t get that they are all in my personal space 😒#Beyoncé #JayZ pic.twitter.com/mpV8xjozx5 — King Henry 👑 (@sheldon016) June 6, 2019

“There was no kind of hostility”, he assured in his speech to the Shelburne, the have this released, on Twitter, in reference to the alleged shock that Beyoncé, would you discreetly in the shoulder.

“I was just trying to be a good hostess. Never harassment had experienced virtual on this scale. I can’t believe that our players lidien often with this situation, and even small children“ was regrets.

Beyonce has not currently decided on all of this scandal, as they walk to a variety of memes in social networks. Her publicist, however, has broken this silence to ask, and the army and BeyHive -how do you call the fans of the artist – the termination of the campaign of hate that, and driven Nicole.

Bang Showbiz @CARASmexico

You may be interested in: The father of Beyoncé is preparing a musical about the singer without her permission

Beyoncé and Jay Z is a tribute to Meghan Markle