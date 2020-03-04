The series are derived, keep an eye on the year 2020

The “El-oasis”, is the sub-title of the spin-off of “Vis a Vis”, a success on NetflixThis is Easy.

After all, if our favorite ending series, there are three types of reactions: We are sad because we miss the story, a happy one, as the series was winding very much, or be satisfied with the last decent of the characters and the plot. Regardless of the completion of the production, the story can be divided into two or more plots of land, the good (or bad) for anyone who is a fan of a particular universe.

We have this story, which was born out of an existing spin-offs. The term “derivative”, and can be used for any narrative that may have been created on the basis of working on a project for a primary, be it in literature, on TELEVISION, in the theatre or in the cinema. Can you imagine that attorney, he of “Breaking Bad,” Saul Goodman? In the series, “Better Call Saul”, that is, the character takes, it is nothing more than a spin-off of the original story, you tell him everything that happened to him years before the events of Walter White.



Some of the derivatives that are expected to be for the year 2020, and the column to this Friday you have a list of a few of them. Also, I would also like to tell you about the date of the spin-offs that have already been posted, but what has obliged with the new seasons. Take a look at:

Star Trek: Captain Picard



In the Star Trek universe is huge, and has already secured, a further expansion coming soon. The name of the “Star Trek: captain Picard,” the new plot will be a web series, this time focusing on the character of Jean-Luc Picard. Produced by CBS All-Access to the story, if you will, 20 years after the events of the movie “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002), and it develops the consequences of the destruction of Romulus happened in the 2009 movie.

The main character is played by Patrick Stewart, who also wrote the executive producer. The actor had already given a life to Riker, at other times on the world of the outer, as in the tv series “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, for example.

Premiere24.jan.

9-1-1: The Lone Star



It is not only that of musical teenager, she lives with Ryan Murphy. Known for the creation of “Glee”, Ryan Murphy seems to never stop working. In addition to “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story”, the show runner 9-1-1″ (2018), a series that shows that the day-to-day operations of the fire brigade, police officers and flight attendants, first aid, and saving lives. was “The series received a good response from the audience, to be enough for the Lone Star developed in a spin-off called “9-1-1:”.

The story has the same pace of the original series, but this time in Austin. The show will feature Rob Lowe (Brothers & Sisters) and Liv Tyler (The Leftover).

Premiere: The 19.January.

IN THE YEAR 2020, BUT WITHOUT A SPECIFIC DATE FOR THE PREMIERE



Penny Dreadful: the city of angels



The horror series from Showtime “Penny Dreadful” was a big hit-especially among those who enjoy the classics of the genre. The series featured some of the world’s most famous monster is Frankenstein’s (Rory Kinnear), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), in addition to the werewolves and the vampires. The hollywood actress Eva Green was also a part of the main cast and played the role of Vanessa Ives, and the more successful is his career, in my opinion. “Penny Dreadful” was completed, with the three-year contract until 2016.

By 2020, a new Chapter in its history, with the subtitle “city of angels”, we have earned a release on the folk music of Mexico, but here in the Los Angeles area. It is the year 1938, and you do not have a direct relationship with the characters in the series, the mother, the personality of the Holy, the mixed death in the context of the myth and the occult with the social tensions of the time.

John Logan will continue as the Creator and author of the series, Michael Aguilar-executive producer. The series is scheduled for this year, but it has not been confirmed yet for a specific date up to the date of publication.

Premiere: Around the year 2020.

Vis-a-Vis El Oasis



“Vis-a-Vis” is a series of Spanish-introduction in the year 2015, but you have only had the success over the last year. All four seasons are available on Netflix, and it came up with an adaptation of the Macarena (Maggie Civantos) in a women’s prison after he was convicted of a crime in tax matters. In the year 2019, it was announced that the show is a spin-off company, where she is the antagonist of Zulema (Najwa Nimri) estrelariam as well.

According to the Creator, Ivan Escobar, the new plot is a real end of the original series, with a total of eight episodes. “Vis-a-Vis: “El-oasis” does not yet have a date for the premiere, but you had to book to the series later in the year.



Premiere: Around the year 2020.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond



Fans of zombies, you have a good about the topic, and it will only grow. The world of “the Walking Dead” is one of them. The series already has a spin-off called “Fear The Walking Dead”, and it is also developing three films for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is. But it was Now, the universe is growing once again with “The Walking Dead: the World Beyond”. The new derivative will show that the vision of a group of teenage boys, have grown up with the destruction of the world. You are the first generation to have never lived in a society pre-Apocalypse. The show opened in the year 2020, but as yet no date has been confirmed.

Premiere: Around the year 2020.

THERE



Station19 – A Spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Premiere: Season 3 on 23. January on ABC and in September, Netflix and more.



Better Call Saul – A Spin-off of “Breaking Bad”.

Premiere5. Season at 23. February, in the series.

Have no fear-The-Walking-Dead – Spin-off de “The Walking Dead”

Premiere: In the year 2020, but no target date.

