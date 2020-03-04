The Set of the film, Marvel Angelina Jolie, evacuated after the discovery of the bomb

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, it took a scare during the filming of the eternal, of the Marvel comics, on an island in Spain. This is because, according to the newspaper “Sun”, was found a bomb on the premises.

All of the actors and the crew were on the island of Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands.

“It was frightening. The pump could it untouched for decades, but who knows what would have happened,” said a source to the publication.

A new antibomba was used to check the location and try to defuse the bomb. Apparently the hospital is not only provides a danger, however, she had to leave in a hurry.

The release of the new feature, which is planned for the 5. November, in the year that is to come. The film is one of the most important projects of Disney, the future of the Studio, Marvel, has, in the direction in which the Sino-Chloé Zhao, who received a good rating from the critics with the taming of the target, in the autumn of 2017.