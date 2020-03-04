The sexy photos of Rihanna, and present their new underwear collection

3. March, 2020 22:38

The singer published his account of Instagram to advertise images, the new clothes that are available in the shop from Savage.

The singer and entrepreneur Rihanna the account used Instagram to promote their new underwear collection for your brand Savage.

With bucleras, a pearl necklace, a corset with foil roses, stockings with porta leagues and a pair of high heels with feathers, the brunette a collection with the name wore “Savage Spring“.

On the personal account, the interpreter, “Diamonds“ he published a photo differs from the production to show what you are offered this season. “You, my dear,” she wrote alongside the release of 4.2 million earned. likes and more than 31 thousand comments from her fans.

It should be remembered that this is the first company that in a few years Rihanna founded Fanty Beauty throw his line of make-up.

This was the excitement in the community as one of the first brands in a variety of colors in their online databases. In addition to her red lipstick-a symbol, also the fans of make-up design, pigmentation and durability gushed.

The singer recently announced that he implies that scenarios, to be fully on your business. The entrepreneur brought the production for Valentine’s day would be a fire, so that the images were surprised, all of his followers.

Asam Selman links on this opportunity Rihanna the work for Valentine’s day, with a range of lingerie super sexy in red hell, they are missing some accessories, to give you a plus in the relationship.

