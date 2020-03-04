The strange birthday cake of Taylor Swift goes viral

The balance of the year Taylor Swift at least, that is intense. Here, as the singer richest in the world and in the middle discussed the matter with her exmanager Scooter Braun over the rights to their songs, we don’t know what the singer thinks about their 2.019, but what is clear that is always in the eye of the hurricane.

Last Friday fulfilled 30 years and nothing prevented him to celebrate, for everything is high. Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid or Selena Gomez only a few of the many personalities of the public life, don’t hesitate to show their support to the singer and compliment in public, but she was also surrounded by many other outstanding figures of the art scene on your celebration.

Flew Los Angeles on New York after his concert for the Jingle Ball, where he has the love and good wishes from all his fans, Taylor she organized a birthday celebration, and nothing was missing. Among the guests, the models Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid the singer Camila hair and Halsey the few actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and your partner, Joe Alwyn, among many others.

The singer was responsible for showing the individual steps of this sounded day on your account Instagramshe shared several pictures where you could see all the guests and enjoy the celebration.

But if it shocked a picture, the rest of a photograph posing next to her birthday cakeseveral floors and equipped with what we imagine to be red roses and white edible and sweet to be simulated cats with a picture so perfectly accomplished, that seem to real. In spite of that, the snapshot it scares a little, Taylor blew three torches (one for each decade, met) and, as you yourself wrote in one of his stories, he asked several wishes. Sure that the appearance of the dessert had nothing to do with your taste and all of the visitors to the party everyone enjoyed the details, the singer was ready to celebrate your special day.