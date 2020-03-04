This outfit (recycling and noventero) by Jennifer Lopez Jomari Goyso | Shows The thick and Thin conquers

castle.
lili: he had a lot of things
well, also. ai is
congratulations.
rúl: glad jomari here
us.
carlos: thank you, don jomari!
jomari: trends in a
week… what qé we
comment on carlitos is dancing
flamenco? is the of the week
fashion in the country. this changes everything
ai, this is very important.
I want us to, because jlo
many… ok, on the left-hand side is
the new coleccón of versace
that it inspired over 20
years dress
grammy he got jlo. many
designer esán make
this. since inventing the
90 and early 2000, for
draw new collections. not e
qé people think this is.
is invented.
kim kardashian…
lili: is very fashion
recycling.
jomari: but money pay to
buy something recycled, usa
something old, I say.
the husband of kim kardashian
last night in the country presenó be
coleccón. the esáis
just ai kim kardashian and
his daughter is a part of the
coleccón. the pís is
autoáticamente when it comes out, he
you know she likes, like this
textures are
different colors.
I don’t what pondía,
personally.
I recognized him, and the man
he is a genius. I conél and
the guy is a genius. ok.
then kim kardashian presenó
a new coleccón is
brings ai because kim, the
this átex. ok? the
the following picture
different colors. latinas, os
I want you and you admire. not penéis
this… this jacket offers
a breath, a little bit of ore
fashion. if you use the jacket as a
maron…
rúl: I buy my
woman.
what mili is?
the left.
jomari: j balvin and justin
bieber took to her new
video clip and ai teéis two
looks. I think balbin gets
color EHEA casual.
justin works for both
the normal life, work ehr
for a sesón of photos or something
ai.
lili: is that rare.
jomari: this means that
makes me happy in my views
but that is rare.
jomari: I want to be, you see, ow
transformed the fashion n a
n. the shoulder pieces are to follow
to carry.
the slides to follow
to carry.
s view ie makes gali,
does not look vulgar. look at the rock.
but if you get to the very
tight, lose a little bit of the
elegance.
lili: [íe]