Times, in which Rihanna is the best source of inspiration in the world

If there is something that all the world is agreed that Rihanna is an artist who revolutionized our lives, but also in this world, loves you in a healthy grey. It should be wins with their music, their outfits, their proposals or just their attitude, has managed to make its place in the industry and in the world. These are some of such moments that have shown us that we are blessed with the presence of Rihanna.

YOUR LOOKS ARE DANGEROUS

Rihanna is an artist who is defined by their looks dangerous, is beautiful, and looks spectacular. And what pleases us the most, is that although a lot of haters or critics, you people don’t just say to them no matter what: everything porta with pride. For example, this dress with Swarovski crystals, was one of the most legendary in his career.

What is the best? The dress was transparent and to annoy although many in the press,, Rihanna could not have cared less, and wore the dress as the winner. We have evidence, and without a doubt:

RIHANNA BELIEVES IN THE DIVERSITY

Rihanna is one of the artist’s more beautiful and amazing in the middle. And tired, that fashion brands is not clear how the diversity of female bodies, which are there in the world, went to work and created her own brand of clothes: Fenty. There are numerous sizes for all body types of women, but the point is that you clothes are boring or smooth, but that the girl, thin, curvy, and who could ever show, as sexy as you want it.