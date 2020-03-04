To Rosalie by Beyoncé: famous began competing realities and, today, shimmer in the scenarios



Long before the divas of pop, Britney Spears, Rosalie and Beyonce appeared with more or less luck – programs-talents. They were not the only ones.

Of guys had to be clear to what you was, what you wanted to be when she grows up: the star. Therefore, they did not want to lose time and from very small began, him go, it would lead you to your goal. The various tv programs of the talent of its first platforms were. Some had luck and the winners were. Others could not convince the jury and had to look for new alternatives. Here is a list of some of the holdings, the want of the former would-be celebrities, who in various really.

Rosalie





Now and earlier. Rosalie, with its three Grammy latino won, in the last edition of this ceremony, and in a reality

Rosalie his luck with 15 years ago, tried in the program is English

You Yes the vouchers. Not the jury was convinced, but the singer had a reaction that happens very Mature for his age: “nothing. I came here to accept criticism and learn from professionals like you.” Ten years later, at 25, was most of the young influential, according to Forbes, and today, now as a worldwide star.

Rosalia, in the You the vouchers 03:52

Beyoncé





Beyoncé, he tried his luck in a reality, and it was not good for him Source: File



Before Destiny’s Child,

Beyoncé another group: Girls Tyme had. The singer, who at the age of 12 and her companions entered the competition

Star Searchwhere they danced and sang hip-hop. Although lost, the artist saves a beautiful reminder of the experience: “I made it clear to me that he has to work harder, give it all you got and still lost. It was the best message”.

Beyonce on Star Search 02:44

Mon Laferte





Mon went Laferte also by a program for the talents in your country

Not a child, but several years before he was one of the stars of the pop, the Chilean

Mon Laferte tried his luck in a reality show in your country. In 2003, she came to the tv program

Red, fame contrafama as the competitors. He was part of the cast of artists known as the Clan-Red.

Mon Laferte, Red, fame contrafama 02:12

Christina Aguilera





Christina Aguilera

With only nine years

Christina Aguilera he also appeared in the same talent competition, Beyoncé,

Star Search. The artist of “Lady Marmalade” showed the charisma and the strength of the vocal, the currently. Not, however, convinced the jury.

Christina Aguilera, ” Star Search 00:39

Julia Nair Bald and Melina Lezcano





Julia Nair Bald, currently, with your blonde look Separately for the role of one of the protagonists of the new production of Polka – and before them, in their passage through the Generation of Pop

Long before one of the protagonists

The Stars and fall in love, the audience with her figure of the cook is convinced and in love,

Julia Nair Bald he believed that his future in the world of music. Therefore, in the year 2003, the reality show scored

Generation Popproduced by Reina Reech. As it turned out, one of the winners he was a part of the band Scratch. Another winner was his great friend,

Melina Lezcanotoday-a singer in Love.

Julia Nair, Glabrous, in the Generation of Pop 04:34

Amaia





Amaia

Amaia the to fame after participating in the Spanish version of

Operation Triumphbut earlier, he tried his luck in another program crop. Was

The number onewhen he was 13 years, made the girls of the program. Naomi Galley, Director of the Academy for

Operation Triumphconfessed a few years after the expulsion of the participants to this first competition was ahead of schedule with your parents so that they can continue their studies further.

Amaia, The number one 02:17

Thalia





Thalia, to Play on your way through the program, to sing

Thalia was the children’s program

Let us sing with the song “Modern girls of the rock”. The singer, who was 13 years old, danced and jumped continuously during the whole number. But not won.

Thalia, in which we Play, to sing 03:00 PM

Laura Esquivel



His voice and his talent led to success at the world from the hand of

Ugly Ducklingbut this was not the first step

Laura Esquivel through the television. In 2005, long before Marcelo Tinelli would you program in a perpetual dance competition, in

Tinellis show match there was also room for the music. Laurita was the competition “Kids Match”, he was in the award. Two years ago, already have participated for the theatre

Peter Pan, we can all fly. In Mexico, in addition, the Argentina took in the reality tv musical for children

Code F. A. M. E. International.

Laura Esquivel, in the Kids Match 04:45

Britney Spears





Britney Spears, in his passage from Star Search

Dressed like a real good girl, a

Britney Spears at the age of 11, he took

Star Searchwhere he got a result pretty good, but his opponent has a higher rating.

Britney and her step from Star Search 05:33

Cami





Cami, in the present and in the voice Chile

Cami is a Chilean singer with great charisma. Fans

Argentina, the land of love and revenge his voice, know very well: it is the interpreter, “I came after you,” the theme of love from Rachel and Aldo. If a young teenager was, Cami came at the end of

The Voice Chileand to get rid of away from, his past, immortalized in his song “Here I am”, where he introduces himself as “the one that lost in the program of the singer”.

Cami, in The voice Chile 02:53



