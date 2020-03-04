Val Marchiori is accused of, and arguments, and they are exposed to at the carnival

Remember, the biggest controversy of the lady, carnival

The Advantage Of Val Marchiori it gained importance in the Brazilian press after participating in the reality show, “the women of the Rich”, by the Band. After that, it occasionally appears that he lands them their opinion, and most of the time, create a controversy, particularly in the capital.

With this in mind, we have decided to bring together all the biggest bullshit of the business during the holiday shopping season to remind us that some cases funny, and in others not so much. Please see the following:

There is no such thing-with Geisy Arruda

During the coverage of the carnival in rio in 2016 for the RedeTV! Val Marchiori e Geisy Arruda, they were co-workers, but this does not prevent him from the top of a hut to live in. For the advantage, he gave his comments to the happenings in the studio, in the reporter, it was through a link, the EXT is, and one of the best moments of the broadcast, they started to trade in one form or another.

The next day, after all the excitement they had to “wash dirty Laundry” at the request of the moderators. Geisy had referred to the fact that the business was a long station wagon, and end up getting a response is very unusual, caused more of a slice-of-climão.

Racism with compassion

In the same year they fought with the Geisy Arruda, who was involved society lady, a beef even higher, when you let go of her, from the heart, and the controversial opinions about the fantasy of compassion, and that he was marching in a parade of the samba school.

“The costume is beautiful, the make-up… Now for the hair… Hello! The hair is like a bombril, people!”, you let go of Val Marchiori is a funkeira. After that, she was accused of racism not only for spectators but also for the singer, who was sued by then.

Compassion had won the lawsuit and ordered to pay compensation in the amount of 10 million US dollars. In his defense, ” Val said, you just used your freedom of speech.

As a active as Well as Toddynho

Already in the year 2019, will receive a$1500 fee to participate in the transfer, and as a reporter who was not invited to be a commentator, as in the years previously, the lady of the society has been involved, in more of a mess by now Toddynho, after a call to the girl to take it with a glass of champagne.

Val Marchiori has already the singer, criticized in the last few years, after they have been asked to say the muse of the dance of Vogue, that they do not have the profile of a muse. Also, don’t let it’s cheap, and the live classic broadcast from behind the scenes of the RedeTV! he answered the manager: “do you have the profile of the muse, but you were still a guest at the Vogue?”.

