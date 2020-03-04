VIDEO: Katy Perry premieres-production of their topic of ‘Small Talk’

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- In addition to Katy Perry, the premieres this Friday the singer is in the end unveiled the video for his song “Small Talk”.

In the video you will see a colorful Katy Perry with a small puppy in the arms. The video develops a competition dogs, in which the singer meets a boy and falls in love with him.

“Small Talk” was launched as a single by Capitol Records on 9. august. And was announced in a publication in social networks, the 6. august 2019.

It should be noted that Perry co-wrote The song with Jacob Kasher and its producer Charlie Puth and Johan Carlsson from Carolina Liar.

>







