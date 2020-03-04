What enemy? Katy Perry explains why she’s not close to Taylor Swift | TRIBUNE

Sydney, Australia.- The singer Katy Perry is sinceró like the relationship that you currently have is Taylor Swiftafter the two ended their long rivalry in the past year.

In spite of that, the ‘war’ between the singers took Perry, who is not in a relationship “very close”, because your appointment calendar not allowed, but he also said that to stay in contact.

Well, we have a very close relationship, because we are very busy, but mensaje Amos reports a lot”, has Katy Perry on the Australian magazine Stellar.

In addition to a clarification of the terms in which his friendship with interpreters Blank SpacePerry welcomed his documentary from Netflix Miss Americana.

I impressed me with his documentation, ” because I saw to be that a little self-awareness began, and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was very excited that she was able to show them that things are in the world: That is perfect, can’t have and it’s beautiful if you don’t have it,” said the interpreter Roar.

The singer also spoke about the ‘cameo’ he is in the clip for the song by Taylor Swift You Need To Calm Down, appearance, confirming what already knew all the were the by the behavior of the two in the social networks: reconciled.

Although it was difficult, it was important for them to appear in the music video, because people want people to admire qua. We wanted a sample of the unit,” said Karry Perry.









Forgiveness is important. It is so powerful. If you forgive your enemy, this is incredible. As difficult as it is!”, he added.