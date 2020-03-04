What movements! Shakira competition, Look at the video of this fan!

The Colombian singer finally met an opponent mimics your movements perfectly find who it is!

The beautiful Shakira never trend from the beginning of this Colombian has been given, much of what you speak and it is clear that their songs never out of fashion.

In spite of its celebrity, Shakira keep this naturalness, simplicity, and sympathy, which is so well known.

Their songs and dances have crossed borders, thousands of people are trying to compensate your movements, but the hips of Shakira are unique in the world.

Shakira increased even more fans with the impressive presentation of the half-time Super Bowldefinitely, and JLO lucieron is like never.

This time Shakira he shared them on your social networks with an emotional video, a little girl, by the steps of the dance Shakira. Choreography, in which they used to their presentation for the game saw more of the year. The excitement Shakira wasn’t it contained, and wanted to show their fans what an incredible power it, the Altea, the small fan of the Colombian