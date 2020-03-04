Why Kendall and Kylie Jenner have really left the school?

First of all, his mother, Kris Jenner, he tried to keep the routine as normal as possible in spite of the difficult days of the recordings, but finally had to admit that the academic training of the two boys could lead, hurt his promising solo race, which at that moment began to take off her clothes, apart from their famous older sisters.

“This was not going to do well in school because the class because of the opening times were missing constantly closed from eight to four, was with his early career. Also, you could give free rein to your creativity in the school environment, as well as what he only, had less interest in their school,” said now the matriarch of a clan as part of a collaboration with the agenda for education in the home, Novel Education Group, with headquarters in Los Angeles, to be held of the you to complete their own daughters.