With only 7 years old, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z of a composer is excellent

With only 7 years of age, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning composer. The daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the won on Sunday Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the award ceremony Soul Train by coescribir the success of his mama “Brown Skin Girl”a song that celebrates women with darker skin.
Ivy Carter sings at the beginning and at the end of the song, in the to Wizkid and Saint Jhn.
The Carter’s were in the Orleans Arena of Las Vegas for the award bears the name of the legendary composer duo of Motown Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson. Ivy Carter shares the honor with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, St. Jhn, and other coescritores.
This week could go even better: the Grammy nominations announced on Wednesday, and “Brown Skin Girl” could merecerle the little star his first nomination for a Grammy. Her famous mother has won 23 phonograph gold, while his father Jay-Z is a total number of 22.
“Brown Skin Girl”, in which Beyoncé personalities like Lupita Nyong’o’or, Naomi Campbell and Kelly mentioned Rowland and sings “I love everything of her, from her frizzy, to each their curves, curls,“was also nominated for best collaboration in the Soul Train awards.
Most of the winners are not present at the ceremony, and only three of the 12 trophies during the live broadcast: best female artist R&B/soul (H. E. R.), best new artist, Summer Walker) and best female artist gospel tours/international (Kirk Franklin).
“No, “Guidance” of Chris Brown and Drake, of the last five months in the Top 10 of the list’s Hot 100 of the Billboard charts, was the big winner, receiving the awards for the song of the year, best interpretation of dance and better cooperation. Lizzo won album/mixtape of the year “Cuz I Love You” video of the year for “Juice”.
During the event, reported live from the chain, a BET and had to host the Actresses Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, received a special awards for the British singer Yolanda Adams, an icon of gospel music tours and the members of the hall of Fame of the composers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to work with Janet Jackson, in the course of his career and have great success with George Michael, Usher, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.