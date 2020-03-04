World-of-sailing (49er, 49erFX and Nacra) day 3 – Grael and Kunze have left the fight for the medals

Marks the beginning of the flotillas of Gold, on Thursday, the 13th, was a day with UPS and downs for the Brazilian out of the race around the world sailing in Geelong, Australia. Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze, the current Vice-world champion and medals to gold in the Rio 2016 Olympic games, won the first stage of the day, but then they were in the 22 to 11. After nine stages, with a deletion of the Brazilians, who lost in eight place with 62 points.

With five races before the Medal Race, where the top ten boats compete for the double points, the title seems more and more distant, which leads to the two other ships: Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (GBR), 17 points, lost the front of Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (ESP), 19. In the third place, and Anne-Robert bulk and Iben Nielsby (THE) 42.

In contrast to this, the day Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges, the place 14 and place 16 in the first race began badly for Marco, before it came in the 7. and finally, the 2. Place, his best result in the competition. With 77 points after the 10th race of the champions, pan-american, are in 14th place spared in the standings and 10 points, a place in the Medal Race, with only four races.

The day was bad, the current Olympic champion and five-time world champion Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (NZL) who came in spite of the profit of the first half in the 15 and 11. Space and a total of 28 points are lost, missing the lead for the Austrians Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl, in spite of the 20 ° and 12 ° in the last stages make up only 27 points. In the third place, with 38 points, with Spanish Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra.

In the competition for the Nacra, the race is quite a lot at home. The brothers Nathan and Haylee Outteridge jumped out to a clear lead with 37 points, lost, and, after nine races, while Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (AUS) rose to third in the standings, with 56 points. In the middle of the British, with John gimson and Anna Burnet and 48 points. The current world Champions Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (ITALY) is in fourth place with 57 points, while the Olympic champion and representative of the South Americans in Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (ARGENTINA) is in seventh place with 79 points.

Photo By Sailing Energy

