A child actress and has worked with Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen, he died at the age of 13 years old

An actress at the age of 13, who was known for her performances on Broadway, died this week in the United States. Laurel Griggs died last Tuesday, according to entertainment tonight, but we still do not know the cause of death.

Lauren was buried on Friday. She has also acted in films, including a cameo appearance in the film Cafe Society (2016), by Woody Allen.

His debut on the stage of the Broadway, it was with a Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, a musical with Scarlett Johansson. Also it has been 17 months in the role of the ” I – make-the actress who played for most of the time, to the characters.

Lauren had the opportunity to voice actors, to participate in the episode of Saturday Night Live in the cafe-society, was on the side of the star and planet a name, like Steve Carrell and Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively.