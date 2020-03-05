A video of Justin Timberlake in addition to Beyonc in a situation is rarely Quedars without words!

In the previous year, the singer has decided, along with his team of production, perform a new version of one of his biggest hits, “Single ladies”, and for this recording, they hired a team of dancers, between which was Justin.

Justin Timberlake has ceased to be, their fans without words, and the dead laugh, then a specific video would be in the networks in addition to Beyonc.

– In The News

The singer, if you talked about this interesting proposal, not a dud for a second, ok, mainly because they never appeared to work, like this one with Queen B.

True to his style, load, humor, and charisma, the American actor be prepare to give you the best s in the production, the date to be a success on the platform YouTube.

In the first representations of the video looks at how to prepare to leave Beyonce, in front of the camera, make-up artists and combers, retouched your image so esplndida appearance. Once you have finished your work, you communicate to the artist, the place of dancers in the choreography that will accompany a couple of guys. The face appears Timberlake in the foreground is.

The producer of lucky doublebegins to act, in a funny way, by gestures, the rare in the direction of the camera and then open the level to show the clothes, a body black, like that of the girl in the original video.

In view of the disturbing views of the wortfhrer of “Single ladies”Justin and his two comrades prepare to develop their talents in dance.