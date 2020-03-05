Again? Controversial photo of Miley Cyrus caused an uproar in networks

Miley Cyrus it was announced by Disney that showed they formed in the early stages of their career, as he captured the famous series Hannah Montana.

Today, already far away from those girls, the actress she lives up to her transformation, since she’s always mired in countless scandals, eccentricities, and excesses.

– In The News

In these days, a photo of viral again the controversial singercreated a great stir in the social networks, where you can see and consume drugs.

By be look note that the picture is an old one that is made not impossible that the pop star get millions of reviews, which replied not sure that she is up to date.

The beautiful photo is of more or less five years, and apparently is unprecedented because, until now, never get viral, this snapshot the artist.

The singer after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, he had decided to separate, also all of his addiction that caused him to have had so many problems with her then-husband.

Cyrus she claimed that she is wearing simple, which is since July of last year, and their struggle is constant. Just the songs that he composed, Slide Away, is exactly how difficult it is, leave bad habits.