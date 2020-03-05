Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Angelina Jolie launches jewelry and the profits to victims of domestic violence

Zahara Jolie-Pitt14th, she was the daughter of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it brings new in the world of fashion. The young woman launched her jewelry line “The Zahara Collection“ the fact that the profits from the sale will be earmarked for the victims of domestic violence, especially for children.

Zahara took the the introduction of the Future 2 movie, which has made his mother to kick off your collection. On the red carpet with Angelina and her brothers, the young man in a three-piece cut made of an emerald: earrings, bracelets, and ring, all designed for she wore, in partnership with the Robert Procop.

“The entire proceeds from the collection benefit the The house of Ruth shelterswith headquarters in Los Angeles and offers shelter for women and children victims of domestic violence,” he said in the press release.

First of all, in the United States, and in the shops are already selected, will be distributed to the collection in Australia, only in the month of November. According to a statement released by the local press, they have pieces of quartz, with white, pink and also jewelry of pink sapphire.

