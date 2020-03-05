Angelina Jolie is trying to talk to Brad Pitt about it with your child

Angelina Jolie he was the guardian of the child, after the separation of the Brad Pitt and, although the two stars have not yet completed the divorce on the basis of the discussions in the materials, the ex-couple seems to be the best in relation to each other. The actor, who had to go to the courts for the assessment of children already compiled a schedule, in the former, the visits with the family. On the other hand, it is born to be unhappy with the interior and the surface of the first Maddox. The young girl, currently studying in the Republic of Korea in the South, it would have been.for the defence of the mother in a fight on the fateful flight, in which Pitt ended up beating the child when he is with Jolie

Since Maddox is not in contact with his father, wanted to come, despite all the attempts to get closer. Not to mention the two of them, apparently, together, for three years. According to the magazine US WeeklyAngelina, I would be trying to help, but he couldn’t. “Maddox is not currently open to the Mall, it is an irreparable loss,” said a source to us magazine.

–

Of their six children, Maddox is the only one who has no power of decision, not Pitt, and the other visits carried out. The distance from the Maddox seems to have influence on the brother Peoplethis is still a minor. Now that the older one is studying abroad, and the actor Once Upon A Time In Hollywood he expects you to be able to change the setting. “Brad is, without the influence of her brother, and people want to get to close to it,” says the source.

Pitt not is a photo with one of the children, since they parted ways with Angelina. The actress, on the contrary, it is often seen with the children, and each took almost in the campaign for the release of the Evil 2: The mistress of Evil. They were used with her in London, where he, the dress is the most beautiful that she has chosen, until the last red carpets.

–

Brad Pitt is not on there, again, the friendship of all the children. In addition, the US Weeklyhe has tried, without success, to visit the child in the Republic of Korea in the South, and I would not be concerned that the diamond would be very hard-working. However, it is still not give up. “Brad remains optimistic that Maddox can get to close to it,” said a source to the magazine.

You should also read: The five grandchildren are also excluded from the Royal family; to Understand what is happening

+ Harry and Megan on the planning of leaving England for a time

PODCAST – How longer orgasms: the path to a fulfilling sex-life

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lpWTcEKhDk(/embed)