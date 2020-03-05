Angelina Jolie posing at the moment, the soft with the children at the premiere of Maleficent ‘ 2 – 09/10/2019

Angelina Jolie, the star of Evil: the mistress of Evil, after enjoying some time today with the premiere of the film in London, at a time when amazing with the children.

On the red carpet, the actor showed with Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, four of her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The was also present at the ceremony, and it was Elle Fanning who has come to combine the look with diamond

The lay-out of Disney in the sequence of Malignant and it is not far-fetched. The first film was released in the year 2014 to more than USD 750 million at the box office worldwide, bringing in Jolie as Maleficent and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora.

The two actors return for the sequel directed by Joachim Rønning (“pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of the New”).

What is new in the cast Michelle Pfeiffer (“the man-ant and the wasp”), Ed Skrein (“Deadpool”) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 years of slavery”).

In the first film, we follow an alternative course of history, one of the great villains of Disney, the show, as she was a victim of the greed of the king, and after that cut out its wings and allowed it to reign over the gloomy swamp, the magic of the country.

Here is the target of a witch, but she is starting to develop little by little.

Maleficent: the mistress of Evil comes out in theaters in Brazil in the 17. October.