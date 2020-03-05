Angelina Jolie ‘s ” Zombie”, is arrested for blasphemy in Iran

An Iranian who was made famous by the do to be cosmetic surgery, like the actress Angelina Jolie he was arrested Daythe capital of the Iranon the accusation of blasphemy, the accumulation of income, inadequate, and the encouragement of young people to corruption. Sahar TabarThe 22-year-old, shocked us and their followers with the feeling of a version of the phantom of the actress.

In spite of the “equality” with the ex-wife of the Brad PittShe said in an interview with the British press that their intention was to be like Angelina, or any of the character. “The each photo, I want my hair more fun, this is my way of expression, it is a bit of an art,” he said at the look-alike diamond.

The young man was arrested after complaints about his character, according to the Agency Tasneem News. In addition to the crimes already mentioned, Sahar is also accused of incitement to violence and insult to the dress code of the country.

With almost 30 thousand followers on Instagram, the only social network that is allowed in the country You had said that the changes are the result of the effect of make-up and editing of the images. However, after his arrest, has been deleted from the account. Sahar is part of a long list of bloggers who are persecuted in iran for breaking the laws. The impact of the imprisonment of the young girl, the on the web, they also make fun of attitude to him.

