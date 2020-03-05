Angelina Jolie shines with her children, on the premire British ‘Malvola’ PHOTO: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie shone on the children, on the premire British Malvola: the mistress of Evil. On the red carpet, the actress posed next to Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, four of the six children from his relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

For the case of Angelina in a white dress with a hood and practical gold and silver Ralph & Russo chose. Os gmeos Vivienne and Knox chose peas bsicas, as Shiloh went on his / her style is tomboy. Zahara, on the other hand, has shown that it is the how, more brightness and invested in an outfit for the gala, black.

Elle Fanning, who took part together with Angelina Jolie, the star of the film, also participated in the event. The two Actresses posed side-by-side on the premire in London, and the view is stunning.

In the film, sequncia for success of Disney in the year 2014, in which the main character, Malvola plays to tell the story of the low to the Princess Aurora, the sleeping beauty, lived by Fanning.

The photos are in the direction of the step-mother and God-daughter on the big screen, the, me, the daughter, often questioning the role of the evil, the atribudo Malvola in the fairy tale. The film comes out in Brazilian theaters on may 17. October.

The film shows that the Malvola, and her God-daughter, Aurora begins to wonder, your the complex, the lao family. As a result, you need to come up with a proposal of marriage, and the presence of more and more active in the Queen Ingrid (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the life of the city Robert Lindsay to the king, and John Harris, Dickinson, the prncipe Phillip plays.