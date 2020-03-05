Anne With An E’ say good-bye to it with the characters of Mature and plot-sensitive

“Anne With An E, tells the story of an orphaned girl in search of love and acceptancePhoto: Handout/Report

To show if I have to recommend “Anne With An E”, I like the similarities of the protagonists, in terms of a Pollyana, it is very popular in Brazil. I can imagine that in a parallel universe, the two are the best friends or even sisters. The stories in the literature (the author, a canadian, by Lucy M. Montgomery (and the British, by Eleanor H. Porter ‘ s, respectively) are very similar: they Both bring in a little orphan girl full of dreams, as the main character, has all overcome, when it is in the family, in a new city.

The story of little Anne, and was adapted for the TV and other times, it’s all of them, by the following organized the idea of the books that takes place in the year 1908, when it was recorded, by mistake, and then it will stop in the small village of Green Gables”, by the brothers Matthew (R. H. Thompson), and Marilla (Geraldine James). The latest version that is in the channel, the CBC, which is distributed by the streaming service Netflix in various countries, including Brazil. The third and final season, which was announced in the second half of the year, 2019, will be making his debut at 3. January, and that’s about it, I talk about this Friday (20).

The third season was filmed, not thinking already to the end, know to say it, but one way or the other, which will bring new consequences, a load of the conclusions, and at the end of the cycles, which accounted for the final farewell, we leave you with the feeling of “I want more”. As Anne (Amybeth Mcnulty) is crying out for a new trailer, and now that she is 16 years old and live in the past, the challenges, the school is already getting ready to go to college. In this scenario, the General public, comes with the scent of a process of maturation of the exciting, even if the imagination is to stay in florida, and fantasy too much, and that’s part of his personality, from the first episode.

In the new year with the series, the problems are still serious, but treated with the same delicacy developed in the first two seasons as a starter. Almost none of the factor is presented at the beginning of it is set aside, on the contrary, they strengthen only encouraged to want the audience to learn more. In the novel, Anne and Gilbert (John Male, as well as the whereabouts of their biological parents some of the questions are mentioned already, and that in the end turn out to be.

In the middle of so many questions that need to be answered, the first season of “Anne With An E” is surprising, if you add the issues of new no-lose hand. Questions about consent to sex, and the freedom of expression is reason enough for me to want to maratonar it all over again. The series also works with issues of culture when entering a tribe for the first time, open the area to the circumstances to learn by putting in the time. Anne plays an important role in the culture-to have a friend to an Indian place, the connection between the two challenges, the thoughts, the conservatives are the adults, and ensures that the moments that take your breath away, to say the least.

As a whole, completion, “Anne With An E” is one of those series that you say good-bye to this feeling, that it would no longer be able to take without having to repeat seemingly. You can opt for a termination, and now, the makers sure have done a good job. There is nothing to prevent, that the story, which can be redeemed grew up any time in the future, with their children. Timely and compelling, one thing is for sure: on the basis of the ” Anne of Green Gables behind a legacy that deserves to be taken up again, and the face of the world in which we live. We will miss you.

