“Be a good girl and mouth”: the recommendation that Taylor Swift is not ready to obey

A few weeks ago announced that the singer Taylor Swift will be honored with the award ” artist of the decade in the ceremony of American Music Awards (AMAs). However, a message that he walked on the occasion of the celebration, in a rage.
The singer explained in a publication called “I don’t know what else to do”, from your account Tumblrneither Scooter Braun (approved manager), or Scott Borchetta (founder of Big Machine Records), to interpret, none of their old songs.
The singer wrote in his publication, that he will make you a medley of their songs, but his plans were cut off, to sing both brown Borchetta him banned, the issues that they are under the label Big Machine.
“It is not for me to interpret to my old songs on TV because they claim it would be new to my music before I allow that to happen next year,” Swift said in your message.
The goal is for the singer to say that “although this was not the way I wanted it”, is a documentary that Netflix is in preparation about your life during the last years.
“Scott and Scooter have rejected my music from the top or the records of activities for this project, although there is no mention of them nor of Big Machine Records, any part of the film,” he added.
After the publication of the singer, you can use your own music is driven by Scott Borchetta.
“Scott Borchetta said to my team that made it possible for me to use in my music only if I have these things to do: if I agree to not re-recorded versions of titles in the next year (this is something that legally I was allowed to do, and in truth would like to do it), and also said to my team, I need to stop thinking about him in brown’s talk, and Scooter,” he continued in his testimony.
Swift added that even though it has been threatened, feels an obligation to share what you have fact these people, because they can serve a lesson for all artists to avoid suffering a similar fate.
“The message to be sent to me, is very clear. Basically, a good girl, and the mouth is covered. Or you will be punished. This is wrong. None of these men took in writing these songs. Did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So, here is where I ask you for help,” he said.
Also the actress he called his fans to tell the entrepreneur how you feel, how you try, as she hopes, with the help of his supporters, the setting “tiránicas” these people stop.
“I just want you to understand, my own music. That is all. I’ve been trying to find a solution that you do so in private by my computer, but I couldn’t. In this moment, my power of Love, the documentary from Netflix, and any other event, the leveling until november 2020, are a question mark,” he said.
Was in June, when Swift accused of publicly-brown of bullying, and have acquired the rights to the music catalog of 300 million us dollars (5,785,380,000 of Mexican pesos). In the publication, the singer added that he was surprised by the news.
However, Borchetta refuted the version of the singer on the grounds that the decision was made during a telephone call, were in the shareholders of the companies or their representatives. The father of Swift, is one of the shareholders, and according to Borchetta, her lawyer was present at this speech.
The entrepreneur said he sent a text message to the singer on the agreement was in the goal. “I really doubt that you ‘picked up the news, as the whole world,'” says Borchetta.