Ben Affleck reveal how the relationship with Jennifer Lopez is

Ben Affleck there is a long list-came more famous than Jennifer Lopez his first Oscar nomination was supposed to get in the last season of awards for his role in Crooks. The funding in full of her new film cutting author referencial, The Way Backthe actor had only showed praise for his ex-partner, JLo, also, that you continue to be in contact.
In dialogue with the journalist Brooks Barne of the newspaper the New York Times, the actor and Director told the story of how your current connection with your ex fiance -. “Is a person who is very true, I’m still in contact with her regularly and I feel a huge respect“she says, and he also praised the work of Lopez in the movie he was nominated for the Oscar, against all odds. “You would have nominated, for his work“said Affleck. “How amazing is that, after 50 years, have had … the hit movie? It is amazing,”she said.
Bennifer, he was of the press, they met on the set of the film Gigli, Kevin Smith, and it was immediately love at first sight. They pledged in november 2002, and their wedding is planned for september 2003 but was postponed just a day before the event the case because of the harassment by the media. Finally, they separated in January 2004.
The boom produced the romance embodied by the made in the video to the song “Jenny from the Block” by JLo, in the Affleck a special participation with his then-fiancee. The clip features the media siege ended hastiando the actor, and ended the relationship.
“Not even in control of my life. I thought he wanted certain things, but I felt lost is suffocated, miserable and disgusted”after said Affelck time.
“I had lost everything, I asked why you had to go in the industry, my relationship has been destroyed, in front of the world, and it took me back to me,” said Lopez in 2017.
In a heartfelt interview, he also said that Affleck your divorce from Jennifer Garner is “the biggest regret of your life“and he realized that the end between them was a product of his alcohol dependence. To drink, “I began, more and more, when my marriage apart. This was in 2015-16 and, of course, created more problems in marriage.”
The Oscar winner married Garner in 2005 and divorced in the year 2015. In the year 2018, Affleck was in a rehab clinic and later to the public their addiction was to alcohol.
In the last few months, a number of sustained cases, and many of them were listed in front of the cameras of the paparazzi. The last one was in October 2019, if it is shown drunk, from a Halloween party in Hollywood. Hours before this new relapse, the actor, was closed to the public to “more than a year” sober.
Both the actor and his ex-keep children, the pictures spread on the internet on the saw of the actor in a very bad condition because of the alcohol. Garner has always been at his side, in spite of their problems with alcohol, and is an important part of your recovery The parents of Violet, 14 years; Seraphina, 11; Samuel, 7.
“It’s not particularly healthy for me Obsesion arms with the failures and relapses and flagelarme therefore,“said Affleck in an interview with the Times. “Certainly I’ve made mistakes. Truly, I have done things I regret. But you have to get up, learn from it, learn a little more and try to pull forward”.
Affeck showed also, how does the fight against alcoholism in your daily life. “People with compulsive behavior have complaints basic, all the time, trying to disappear. You’re trying to feel better with eating, drinking, sex, gambling or shopping. But it always ends worse your life. In a vicious circle and don’t know how you break, “he said.
In his new film, The Way Backthe character Affleck fight against alcoholism and tries to get with your wife. “It was really important, without being rude or wrong, that he him, to make peace, to him the responsibility for the pain he, and only he had caused“thought the interpreter on a few scenes, the film’s Director, Gavin O’connor, said that “emotionally broke”.
The personal difficulties of Affleck coincided with the time in which the actor played Batman v Supermanthe film, in which he embodied for the first time, Batman in the cinema. The film was the end of the critical and Affleck in a meme.
Affleck would take the lead and the main role play The Batmanbut he got out of the project. “It just so happened that I made a couple of these movies and I have my passion for you… And I found it to be very clear that, if not the most important thing in the world for you, don’t do a very good movie. Deserves to be made to die by someone to do it,” said Affleck.
The story he came in the hands of Director Matt Reeves, the premiere is to give Robert Pattinson for the life of Batman in this new movie, for June 2021.