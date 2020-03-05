Ben Affleck talks about his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and expresses your best wishes for their loving relationship

Along his life, Ben Affleck not escaped, to be questioned about the events in connection with your love life, and not just because of the beautiful relationship he had with his exesposa Jennifer Garnerbut also, from those years in which he has a romance with one of the most beautiful women of show business, nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Lopez. And more about the personal differences, which led in time to the break, has given a movie, shows the great affection they had for the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ who with all his kindness, in a letter to your wedding Alex Rodriguez.



Even if he tried to be discreet, this topic, Affleck was right to speak, JLo, who she considers, appreciates and wishes him the best in this phase of your life, where you can enjoy the love, something that witnesses to their fans around the world. “I like Jennifer Lopez a lot, it is a very good thing for me, now that you have the respect that he deserves…“said the interpreter during a conversation with The fat and The Lean.

Of course, Ben did not hesitate to Express taste, to know him that your ex is willing, in front of the altar, so she took advantage to you for your good wishes. “It is also a woman very well. And it seems that is very happy now with your friend, I wish you the best with your marriage again…“said it smiling in the interview. To top it off, reacted in a sympathetic manner, when the reporter asked whether she would or not, the wedding, this commitment after the past few days, the interpreter, who was willing to invite your ex to this celebration. “Good luck!” he replied in a very good mood.



Remember that the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was one of the most popular and in his time, and although he found, after more than a decade and the end of their love story, the reasons that gave rise to this break never got clear. “I believe that a different moment, who knows what could have happened, but because they had a genuine love…” said the also actress is years for Peopleto remember, as well as those dating the work in the year 2002 with the filming of the band Gigli, in which both took part.

Now, Ben is focused on your professional projects, this time with the recent action of the band with the title The Way Backwhose protagonist is. The page has several episodes in her life, although she realizes that she has been made the ground of sentimental, divorced from the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, is one of the things that you regret today. However, continued strong steps to come forward, something that has managed, thanks to the support of your loved ones.



