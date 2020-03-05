Beyoncé has a trick to best show off your great legs

A few turned parts and espigadas legs on the stage to have a little bit of genetics, exercises, for daily care and a bit of make-up. A few years ago body makeup sat under the must-have item for many women and for many celebs, is still basic to show, flawless on the red carpet or the presentation to the public, as Beyoncé.

The make-up artist of Queen B revealed what makes the already spectacular legs of the singer. John Barnet (Sir John) applies the same principle of light and shadow contouring the face. So if you are to highlight the performers in the scene, the turned tips.

©Getty images The tricks behind the fabulous legs of Beyoncé

The makeup artist is an Ambassador of the brand Alleventherefore, the spray body of the brand –Alleven’s Colour Shield– in a dark tone to it on the sides of both legs. To see this, to you, more thin and long. Then you spray it lightly with a lighter shade in the middle, in order to achieve that, the beautiful three-dimensional representation, as stated Sir John on Glamour.

In the knees, barely used a few drops of style airbrush, the intention must be reduce redness and cover imperfections (blue stain), but don’t see very maquilladas, the intention is always that natural look. As he explained Sir Johnthis product is quick-drying; in only three minutes it is ready and is able to resist sweat and working time, as well as a concert with several changes of clothes to lubricate without.

©Getty images This trick even more highlights the spectacular legs of the singer are

So they remained the secrets of the legs, heart attacks Beyoncé: hours of training, good nutrition, plenty of fluid intake (even using creams on the face in the rest of the body) and a hint of make-up revealed-in all the right places-.