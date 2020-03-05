Beyoncé was guaranteed a advance on your line of clothing, by an American actor

The diva shook the fashion industry with a line of clothing neutral, or flamenco?

The singer Beyonce a few things are missing to do; your new challenge

it is out of fashion and haute couture, without a genre much in fashion in these times. The

next 18 January in the market, the brand Yvy Park from the hands of the giant will bring

English Adidas. Although the collection

is clean without tags, and with an avant-garde style, a few designs

jumped on the point of view of the users on Instagram, the first channel, the bot

a preview of this project.

One of the pictures, more

estrambóticas the line of clothing, is a post card of Bey on a bike

while luce a body of the colour of garnet red with long sleeves and ruffles, as well as a

queue extra long in the back of the clothes. The look, which complements

boots-outlet-medium with heel needle. Here’s a little more to show

the air of flamenco, the the layout.

In a second part, the QueenB presented a dress in the color coral with deep v-neckline, long sleeves bulky and a long skirt to the feet with fine wrinkles. More, of course, impossible! These costumes, the artist of 38 years, similar to the flamenco style of Rosalie, the Catalan singer is all the rage with its atypical blend of the genre-city, flamenco and reggaeton. So that the user does not have to be overlooked in the social networks, this is similar. As a copy or a coincidence?

18

January Beyoncé and Adidas however, by the brilliant parades of the movement, without

found, without a gender and is neutral, dominated the catwalks of the world. In

to launched their new collection by the name of “Yvy

Pack” including a high-end products, such as Slippers,

clothing and accessories in the colors dark red, orange and cream. In addition, it has other

clothing, such as overalls, trousers, t-shirts, shorts, and Cycling with

the designation “gender-neutral”.

Interestingly, the renowned German brand opened the playing field up to 2020

with a great use to the diva, 38 years old, because the goal was

catch the attention of the female audience. A few months ago, the

signatures to register a decline in their numbers because the campaigns are greedy

the creation of Nike and their biggest rival Puma, along with Rihanna.

More

details in this note above.