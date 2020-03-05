Blue Yvy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z wins important award musically by the song from ” the lion king | video | values | ideas

Blue Yvy Carterthe daughter of Beyoncé, forging a promising career in music. The small, of only 8 years he got his first award in a very important ceremony of their participation in the soundtrack for a Disney movie.

As is known, the singer of 38 years, he was the interpreter of the soundtrack the film the lion king”, was premiered in the year 2019. The eldest daughter of the artist, worked in the production and for this reason it was also recognized that with the many awards that he band.

Blue Yvy won the Cup in the category ” duo/group is highlighted, during the ceremony, the award ceremony of the NAACP Image Awards. This important event draws those personalities, musicians and artists Afro-American have glitter in their respective companies.

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Yvy (photo: Instagram)

Brown Skin Girl is the name of the song that he had mentioned. The small was 8 years in January, he participated in the choirs of the topic, and shares participation with Beyonce, Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

Said track also, she was awarded a place on the list Hot 100 of Billboardin the number 76. In addition, engreída of Jay-Z and the interpreter Crazy in Love, credits author on the soundtrack of Disney movie.

The grandmother Blue YvyTina Lawson, told you your pride on Instagram. “Grandmother is very proud of you… The youngest artist to win a prize in this category… you give yourself a voice to all the beautiful girls-color,” said

Grandmother of Blue Yvy, he praises you for the prize at the NAACP Image Awards

The young singer follows in the footsteps of their famous mother, because at the end of the ceremony, Beyonce ended up being the big winner of the evening. The artist triumphed highlighted in six different categories, including female artist, and soundtrack/album-highlight.