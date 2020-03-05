Brands were Rihanna has one of the richest women in the world

Transactions as their lines of clothing, lingerie and make-up have allowed him to be the artist, the less than 20 years in the music scene, build an Empire, which is better than the created Madonna and Beyoncé

With just the age of 17, Rihanna released her debut album called “Music of the sun’. Since then, the artist, born in Barbados, has broken records in his musical career; for example, in the year 2015, has been catalogued as an artist with digital distribution, according to the Association of the music industry in the United States.

But in addition to his career in the music industry, the singer has set, create your own brand: the launch of its line of make-up call Fenty Beauty marks the origin of his Empire, which, according to Forbes, comes to US$600 million, so that it is the entrepreneurs and artists made pulse richest in the world, via Madonna, Céline Dion and Beyoncé.

After his line of make-up, Rihanna threw Savage X-Code, lingerie and underwear, promotes e-inclusion and acceptance for women in all sizes. His latest publication on the sector of the luxury fashion Fenty was their brand of clothes and accessories, which, combined with the conglomerate French Lvmh, owner of the teach, such as Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton.

In addition to trademarks that the artist has released more than a dozen references of perfumes and in collaboration with houses such as Puma. The last step in the process of reinvention as an entrepreneur, was the announcement of the presentation of his autobiographical book.

Fenty Beauty

The line of makeup Rihanna has on in 2017, Sephora, a brand of Lvmh, a multinational French leading luxury brands in the world. The sale of beauty products created by the singer from Barbados, is estimated to be US$ 570 million in revenue last year, after 15 months of official publication.

Savage X-Code

The products of the line lingerie have as a goal, according to the official, make the women wear clothes to feel confidence in yourself. With this message of inclusion, “celebrate addiction all of the body”, the references that have already participated, and at events such as Fashion week in New York.

Fenty

In may of this year, he announced the brand of the clothes of Rihanna calling Code that the product of the Alliance between Lvmh and the artists. The new fashion house produces clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry from high-end. In addition, as a trademark of luxury fashion, with all the accessories, which cost more than US$600.

Perfumery

If good Rihanna is not a brand of perfume, which since 2011, has published more than ten scents are Naked,”, ‘Rebelle’, ‘Crush’, ‘Kiss’, ‘Riri’ and ‘Rogue’, among others. The scents of the singer are not in the General public, female exclusively, because there are also fragrances for men.