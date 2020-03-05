Change in the creative mode, Fortnite, which can again be awaken

Creative mode was never for those who are more attracted to people. It may change soon, though.

Creative mode is not Fortnite is the most important Element, but certainly for many people an important part of the game. Leakerzy, that is, the people, vaguely reminiscent of the files of the game reports that-in this mode one of the most important things, especially for professional players.

An important change in the creative in Fortnite

A leakerów wrote in Twitter, that I information about future changes. Among them, in particular:

Playlist_Creative_50_Player_No_Mms

Playlist_Creative_50PlayerStandard

If it is good to understand that Epic unveiled for the files, as soon as the possibility to create your own modes for 50 persons.

It is very important for the professional players have the option of a relaxing workout. We will remind that in the rule in the UEFA-PRO for about 40 players on a very small space. Soon it will be possible to simulate this Situation.

Unfortunately, there is no specific information about the possible timing of the introduction of these changes. It is expected that epic needs to test the stability of the Server.