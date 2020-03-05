Cimol is at the beginning of his 11. Feintec – The Overview

The authorities of the Bureau at the opening ceremony, Maria Luiza de Freitas Monteiro de Barros, Vice-Director, Cimol, coordinator of the project, and the organizer of the Feintec; Marie Cattani, of the city of Moura, the Vice-Director, Cimol; Antonio Edmar Teixeira, the Netherlands, the municipal Secretary of education of the bamboo; Karine Kersting, Director of Cimol, and Gizele de Tables de Oliveira, Vice-Director, Cimol. Photo: Handout / Marian Halmel

With the representation of a constant number of events, state, national, and international levels, the Cimol launched on Tuesday (5), and in the 11. Feintec. The schedule of the fair for Technological Innovation, continues to be in the Thursday, opened with a visit by the public, in the sports hall of the school. At the opening of the municipal Secretary of education, Bill Edmar Teixeira from the Netherlands increased, which highlighted the importance of the state technical school for the region. “We are here, to see how the students and teachers strive for a place in the Cimol in respect of the quality of education in Brazil,” he said.

This year, the Feintec 30 projects to be developed by the students of the second and third years. All of these are currently in the evaluation by the experts, the education facilities, such as Faccat, Universidade Feevale, Unisinos, UERGS, BRAZIL and the IFRS. “Many of them are teachers, doctors, degrees that qualify you to even more of our exhibition, both in terms of the exchange of information and experiences with the students, and as a result of the evaluation of the project”, – said the Deputy Director of Cimol, coordinator of the project, and the organizer of the Feintec, Maria Luiza de Freitas Monteiro de Barros. It is a new feature this year is a partnership with the company’s Tec-Pro – expert-in-training and professional development, offering courses to custom in the field of manufacturing, offers a scholarship to the axis of innovation in the industry.

For his part, the Director of the Cimol, Karine Kersting said that the Feintec is a great opportunity for the exchange of experiences and improvement projects for your students. “For us, as teachers, is very gratifying, because it gives you an insight into our work,” he said. According to her, the projects are edited, which from the very beginning, and involved all teachers of the school in the direction of the research. “We have a pretty good line-up for the monitor very in addition to the load, the development of the students,” said Karine.

The Award

The best works will be awarded medals, trophies and certificates for participation. In addition to the award also functions as a travel pass, the Mostratec in the year 2020, the authorization for the international year of 2020, and for scholarships to Faccat, Universidade Feevale (Feevale and the KNN-language. In addition to the appointment of the expert, the public will also be able to choose you prefer your design, you will be awarded with a trophy for the crowd

Schedule

On Wednesday, 6. August

From 8 a.m. to 11: 30 PM | From 13h to 17h | 19h to 21h – Visit

On Thursday, 7. August

From 8 a.m. to 11: 30 PM | From 13h to 14h30 – Visit

15 hours of the day – Closing ceremony and the award ceremony of the Feintec

Project

In the following, the title of the legislative proposals are in the beginning of the course:

Electronics: The prediction of these devices is to warn you to fall asleep at the wheel-gauge of the quality of the soil and Balance, nutrition wise.

Electrical engineering: School Desk with adjustable height, the re-use of water from the air conditioner, to replenish moisture in the air, and a by-pass cable to the hard disk and flex.

Mechanics: Orthotics, orthopaedic the 3D-printer, the pet re-use of the leather-and Shoe industry and the development of a prosthesis for a low-cost, printed on the 3D-to be made.

The Design of the furniture: Sheets, sustainable bamboo, and creativity in early childhood, the library inclusive of people with disabilities, the improvement of the tourist potential of the São Francisco de Paula, classroom 2.0, and the furniture that is sustainable for the families.

Mobile: The Association of the families for the meals, and the Cristaleira: flower charm.

Information Application of self-defense for women and the application of the tools in the education of children with autism.

Chemistry: The System of a filtration of oil and grease in the aesthetic of the vehicle, the process of accelerating the bio-remediation, Cutlery-biodegradable, BPA-Free feeding of children, the horseshoe, green and re-use of waste from industry and Shoe industry.

Environment: Bio-fertilizer, agriculture and the rural exodus, native bees, in harmony with the society, environmental management, water resources management, as well as electrical Technical school in the state literary and food-plants and non-conventional.