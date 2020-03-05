Coronavirus: “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” Has Been Postponed for Several Months

Due to the coronavirus, the theatrical release of the new “James Bond” film is postponed.

The premiere of “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” had previously been rescheduled twice.

Fans now have to be patient for a few months.

London – Bad news for all “James Bond” fans: The premiere of the new 007 adventure “No time to die” has been postponed – for the third time. Instead of the beginning of April – theatrical release in Germany would have been on April 2, 2020 – the film will only start seven months later in November. This would be about a year later as originally intended.

“James Bond 007: No Time To Die”: Cinema release postponed due to coronavirus?

But why is the start of the 25th “James Bond” strip postponed again? This time, the reason is supposed to be the coronavirus *. There is no official confirmation, but the British media report a connection. The entire promotional tour in China for the film had previously been canceled due to the Covid 19 epidemic.

The makers announced on Wednesday on the official “James Bond” website and on social media that “after careful consideration and a thorough assessment of the global cinema market” they had decided to move. Insiders believe it is possible that other studios will now react to current developments and postpone their film releases in the coming weeks.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

“James Bond” cinema release postponed for the third time

The premiere of “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” was initially postponed from October 2019 to February 2020 after Danny Boyle resigned from the project in autumn 2018 because of “creative differences”. Under Boyle’s successor Cary Joji Fukunaga, the appointment was then postponed for another two months because the script had to be improved.

Some 007 fans welcome the fact that the theatrical release is now being delayed again. At the beginning of the week, the authors of the influential “James Bond” blog “MI6” wrote in an open letter to the producers that “public health should be placed above marketing schedules and the cost of canceling promotional events”.

New “James Bond” film only in November – fans criticize the decision

Other fans were also critical of it. “The coronavirus appears to me as a pretext,” writes a user on Facebook. “Just a shame,” said another. Further comments that can be read on the Internet are as follows: “People have been looking forward to the new film for years and then something”, “That is such a disappointment”, “Now the coronavirus is really going too far! Hamster purchases, ok. Quarantine, good too. But moving James Bond is going too far! ”

“No Time to Die” (original title: “No Time To Die”) is the fifth and probably the last “James Bond” film starring Daniel Craig. The trailer for the agent thriller, several TV spots and the title song by Billie Eilish had already been released. Even the advance sales for the cinema tickets had already started.