Epic is suing one of the testers Fortnite – Cybersport.pl

Some time ago, Epic Games decided to take a bold step to go and zafundowało put Fortnite at him kind of back, the by launch with the long awaited new competition season of each athlete. New map, new items, new all – and the entire lawn lush envelope the a role-playing game, which just amplifies the emotions of the Fans.

This Story, the associate in the case of Fortnite, and so plays no major role, it is better, however, Ronald Sykesowi, the officially sued Epic is. The Reason For This? Sykes was one of the testers, the test had to all of the new products prior to their emergence on the public servers. As you can imagine, any Person access to such materials, the leaking before a contract with a clause on confidentiality, which should prevent yourself. The hero of this text, wow, however, are not made of these restrictions and via Social Media showed many things that are supposedly secret until the time of the official announcement.

– Information is the currency. Sykes spieniężył what he has learned, as the Tester at Epic Games – wrote in a statement, the representative of the company responsible for hitowego representative of the genre of battle royale. – He did it by the Epica, as well as all the members of the Fortnite Community, were looking forward to the new season, only to learn about the plans of leakage Sykes. So these leaks, the expectations is reduced in connection with what is to be done, and the associated expectation of joy. Diverted attention from the joy, the community, Fortnite, and derived from the game withdrawn because some of its members a solution in accordance with the surprise – have you added.

So, as mentioned, Sykes has been sued, and the relevant documents were already before the court in North Carolina. It is obvious that an Epic requires the reimbursement of expenses incurred as a result of leaks, damage, and at the same time requires that the defendant destroyed all of the storage media, which is a trade secret, materials.