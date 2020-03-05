Fortnite is a function of the vote on the Skins, the soon to be in the Shop of the game





Lately, the developers of Fortnite podpadli his Fans a little bit, but a new feature, which only made his debut in the game and certainly improve your mood, the people who do not like the recent decisions made by Epic Games. Studio writes:

We are testing a new Feature that allows you to vote for the things that have to go back to the store with the items and find themselves in a new field, such as the selection of the players! Each issue of the choice of the player you can. one vote per day on the thing you want to see in the Shop with items After the confirmation of the election, your vote will be saved and you can’t change it, but in the next few days during the event, you can vote for something else.

The first vote starts tonight, so forget about a voice on the subject. To welcome this idea is certainly because to add to the skins, which we were not able to before, for various reasons, it us your collection.

In addition to this News Update 10.30in the mode, battle royale also appeared “Wade in the fault zone, in which you squat just as a support”new regular Solo mode of the game. Knock Knock, whether new orders in the rescue mode in the world. And this is only a small part of all the new features, changes and bug fixes, this week, the developers have.

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games on the market, which will be stamped and for the world of toys or figures. Fortnite’these Gadgets that you buy in our stores: