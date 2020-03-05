From felino locker, put classes in 13 schools in Valle de Bravo

The Ministry of education of the state of Mexico reported that the loss of teaching time, until further notice, in seven schools, basic -, medium -, and six middle level, upper in the towns of El Pinal del Marquesado and Cerro Gordo, Valle de Bravo, for the alleged attack of a pet cat to a person.

According to the dependence, the schools, in the community of Cerro Gordo, and the colonia Emiliano Zapata Kindergarten Sylvia Campomanes, the elementary school, Sylvia Campomanes Eguiarte and tele-secundarias, Álvaro Obregón, and Isidro Fabela, the latter is located in El Cerrillo.

In addition to the cadres of the pre-school Gabriela Mistral, the Pv-Miguel Hidalgo and the tele-secundaria Venustiano Carranza, located in Pinal del Marquesado.

While the average level is higher the schools CECyTEM Valle de Bravo and Zacazonapan, extension of academic colorines from the HIGHER, Campus 5 COBAEM and CBT 2 of Valle de Bravo, as the tele-Bachillerato community (TBC) 155.

This Sunday, local authorities found dead, a man of about 50 years in the community of Cerro Gordo.

His body had ripped clothes and skin in the abdomen, the chest and the right leg, reported The sun from Toluca.

Body emergency have pointed out how unlikely cause of death the attack of a cat, great.

The edil of Valle de Bravo, Mauricio Osorio said she was in contact with the Secretariat of the environment and Profepa “to through the area, the cat and him to a zoo. It is recommended that the residents of these areas, you keep the necessary precautions in the capture cat”.

With information from El Sol de Toluca.