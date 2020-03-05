Good-Bye, Selena Gomez! Cristiano Ronaldo Queen on Instagram

After seeing the the base of the celebrity with more followers on Instagram at the beginning of this year, Selena Gomez was dethroned by nothing more and nothing less than Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been in the celebrity more followers on Instagram, the within of this in 2019 the striker with numbers never seen before, because just a few days, at the end of the year, the player has about 192 million fans in this social network.

Followed by Christian, the interpreter ‘7 rings‘, Ariana Grande, who also, Selena Gomez done, nothing more and nothing less than 168 million followers.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes the third position in this count with the modest amount of 164 million followers. The Rock was also dethroned was a Christian, so before the player of Juventus reached 192 million, the actor, the athlete, the more followers in the social network.

After a decline of four positions in the course of this year, the interpreter ‘Lots of you to love me‘, Selena Gomez, managed to collect 163 million fans in the famous social network.

The fifth celebrity with followers in all, Instagram is the largest of the Kardashians, Kim, who finished the year with 153 million followers.

The rest of the celebrities with more followers on Instagram

Although this is only the five celebrities were, for the most followers, here we leave the rest of the list; where several figures in the entertainment industry were destronadas of footballers, such as Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, the Leo Messi and Neymar.