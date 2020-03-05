Is Impresiónate! The legendary design of Versace loves Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez she has an enviable figure, and his 50-year-old is in a very good sporty shape. This is not a secret for anybody, but it never ceases to amaze its supporters.

The singer you can be many things, but it is not clear that it applies as chair of discretion in relation to fashion. In the year 2000 print dress from Versace trend swept across the world and created.

– In The News

The green dress of the artist all eyes took on that night, always on the search is the most popular time on the Internet.

We, the photographers took the actress in Miami, as he has lunch with the whole family, including your fiance, the ex-baseball Pro Alex Rodriguez.

What is also attention for the pictures of the outfit was the Diva of the Bronxas an elegant Versace wore is based on that legendary dress from the Grammy awards on 23 February 2000.

The figure the singer has all the wonder, and the silhouette accentuates your sporty outerwear. Without a doubt, the whole world is to succumb to, to see these images.

The actress she has benefited by the company Versace, and its psychedelic print, he remained in the retina a, because what has on four different occasions.